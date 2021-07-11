End of an era as Longford mourns loss of well-known publican Peter Clarke

Longford is in mourning today following the passing of well-known local publican Peter Clarke of Clarke's Pub on Dublin Street.

Peter passed away peacefully yesterday, July 10, at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home.

There has already been an outpour of tributes for the well-loved former town councillor with local TD Joe Flaherty sympathising with the family.

"Saddened this morning to learn of the death of former town councillor and Dublin Street publican, Peter Clarke," said Deputy Flaherty, sharing a photo on Facebook of Man Utd's Kevin Moran pulling a pint in the Dublin Street watering hole many years ago.

"One of the great nights in the Dublin Street bar was a visit by Man Utd favourite, Kevin Moran. This is a great photo of Moran pulling a pint in Clarke's under Peter's watchful eye.

"Also behind the bar was barman Paddy Drumm and the other side of the bar, John Maher, Colm and Charlie Smith and Liam Rosemund.

"It is very much the end of an era at Clarke's Greyhound Bar on Dublin Street with news this morning of Peter's death."

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council, Peggy Nolan also shared her "great sadness" at the loss of the local publican.

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we learned of the death of former colleague and long serving member of Longford town council Peter Clarke," she said.

"The contribution made to our community by Peter will be a lasting legacy. To his family and many friends I offer my sincere condolences."

Longford councillor Gerry Warnock also paid tribute to the former councillor; "So very sorry to hear about the passing of former councillor Peter Clarke. Peter was a true gentleman and a great servant of Longford town and her people. My deepest condolences to Peter's family and many friends."

Predeceased by his wives Patricia and Loretta, sisters Kathleen and Mary and brother Thomas. Sadly missed by his sisters Nora O'Reilly and Ann Ryan, brother Matthew, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Remains arriving to St. Mel's Cathedral Longford for Removal Prayers on Monday, July 12, at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 13 at 11am followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. To view the livestream please go to www.longfordparish.com

Those of you who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their messages of condolence in the condolence book on rip.ie.