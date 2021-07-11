End of an era as Longford mourns loss of well-known publican Peter Clarke

End of an era as Longford mourns loss of well-known publican Peter Clarke

The late Peter Clarke

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

Longford is in mourning today following the passing of well-known local publican Peter Clarke of Clarke's Pub on Dublin Street.

Peter passed away peacefully yesterday, July 10, at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home.

There has already been an outpour of tributes for the well-loved former town councillor with local TD Joe Flaherty sympathising with the family.

"Saddened this morning to learn of the death of former town councillor and Dublin Street publican, Peter Clarke," said Deputy Flaherty, sharing a photo on Facebook of Man Utd's Kevin Moran pulling a pint in the Dublin Street watering hole many years ago.

"One of the great nights in the Dublin Street bar was a visit by Man Utd favourite, Kevin Moran. This is a great photo of Moran pulling a pint in Clarke's under Peter's watchful eye.

"Also behind the bar was barman Paddy Drumm and the other side of the bar, John Maher, Colm and Charlie Smith and Liam Rosemund.

"It is very much the end of an era at Clarke's Greyhound Bar on Dublin Street with news this morning of Peter's death."

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council, Peggy Nolan also shared her "great sadness" at the loss of the local publican.

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we learned of the death of former colleague and long serving member of Longford town council Peter Clarke," she said.

"The contribution made to our community by Peter will be a lasting legacy. To his family and many friends I offer my sincere condolences."

Longford councillor Gerry Warnock also paid tribute to the former councillor; "So very sorry to hear about the passing of former councillor Peter Clarke. Peter was a true gentleman and a great servant of Longford town and her people. My deepest condolences to Peter's family and many friends."

Predeceased by his wives Patricia and Loretta, sisters Kathleen and Mary and brother Thomas. Sadly missed by his sisters Nora O'Reilly and Ann Ryan, brother Matthew, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Remains arriving to St. Mel's Cathedral Longford for Removal Prayers on Monday, July 12, at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 13 at 11am followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. To view the livestream please go to www.longfordparish.com

Those of you who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their messages of condolence in the condolence book on rip.ie.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie