Longford artist is Abbey Road Artist in residence

Abbey Road Artists’ Studios is delighted to introduce its newest resident artist, Ciara Tuite, a visual artist and writer who originates from County Longford.

Tuite’s background in fine art, performing art and journalism informs her multi-disciplinary approach in creating works rich in words and imagery that explore dark yet real elements through a colourful, serene lens.

Tuite’s practice is greatly informed by her extensive travels and experiences from living among aboriginal artists in Australia to observing the Butoh dancers in Scandinavia.

Her work tells the story of where she has been, what she has seen and what she has learned through her extensive research of refugee camps in Palestine and during her residency in Cill Rialaig Artist Retreat, Co. Kerry.

Abbey Road Artists’ Studios is managed by Athlone Arts and Tourism, the company also responsible for managing Luan Gallery and Athlone Castle Visitor Centre.

Manager, Carmel Duffy, said, “We are delighted to welcome Ciara to the Abbey Road Artists’ Studios and we look forward to supporting her and watching her practice grow and develop during her studio residency”.

Tuite’s large-scale abstract paintings are characterised by her use of bright tones on multi-layered background and are influenced by a sense of place, displacement and our natural environment.

Light and dark, stillness and movement play a dominant role within Ciara’s visual arts and writing practice. Her work has been exhibited widely and is held in private collections in Ireland and abroad.

Tuite’s writing has been published in various online magazines and she was selected to be a guest reader at the Maria Edgeworth virtual Literary festival in May 2021 where she recited her new work based around the life of an artists during lockdown intertwined with travel, nature and personal discourse.

Tuite is currently working on a non-fiction novel, a collection of poetry and is scheduled to showcase her work in a solo exhibition in the Backstage Theatre, Atrium Gallery, Co. Longford later this year.

Further information on the artist can be found on www.ciaratuite.com.

Enquiries about residencies at Abbey Road Artists’ Studios can be submitted to info@luangallery.ie.