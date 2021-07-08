Longford artist is Abbey Road Artist in residence

Longford artist is Abbey Road Artist in residence

Longford artist Ciara Tuite

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Abbey Road Artists’ Studios is delighted to introduce its newest resident artist, Ciara Tuite, a visual artist and writer who originates from County Longford.

Tuite’s background in fine art, performing art and journalism informs her multi-disciplinary approach in creating works rich in words and imagery that explore dark yet real elements through a colourful, serene lens.

Tuite’s practice is greatly informed by her extensive travels and experiences from living among aboriginal artists in Australia to observing the Butoh dancers in Scandinavia.

Her work tells the story of where she has been, what she has seen and what she has learned through her extensive research of refugee camps in Palestine and during her residency in Cill Rialaig Artist Retreat, Co. Kerry.

Abbey Road Artists’ Studios is managed by Athlone Arts and Tourism, the company also responsible for managing Luan Gallery and Athlone Castle Visitor Centre.

Manager, Carmel Duffy, said, “We are delighted to welcome Ciara to the Abbey Road Artists’ Studios and we look forward to supporting her and watching her practice grow and develop during her studio residency”.

Tuite’s large-scale abstract paintings are characterised by her use of bright tones on multi-layered background and are influenced by a sense of place, displacement and our natural environment.

Light and dark, stillness and movement play a dominant role within Ciara’s visual arts and writing practice. Her work has been exhibited widely and is held in private collections in Ireland and abroad.

Tuite’s writing has been published in various online magazines and she was selected to be a guest reader at the Maria Edgeworth virtual Literary festival in May 2021 where she recited her new work based around the life of an artists during lockdown intertwined with travel, nature and personal discourse.

Tuite is currently working on a non-fiction novel, a collection of poetry and is scheduled to showcase her work in a solo exhibition in the Backstage Theatre, Atrium Gallery, Co. Longford later this year.

Further information on the artist can be found on www.ciaratuite.com.

Enquiries about residencies at Abbey Road Artists’ Studios can be submitted to info@luangallery.ie.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie