Comhairle na nÓg WOW Fest kicks off next week

WOW Fest (Week Of Wellness) kicks off on Monday, organised by 36 Comhairle members to bring about an opportunity for young people in Longford, age 12 to 18, to engage in Covid safety outdoor activities during a week of July 12.
The events are free of charge and will be held in the marquee based in the Attic House.
Monday July 12: Creative Wellbeing Toolkit with Avril Gilchrist, 2-5pm:
This interactive workshop enables young people to learn about brain functions and managing sensory perception by using play and fun activities.
Thursday July 15: Berry Healthy Cooking and BBQ with Geraldine Green:
This unique experience brings an opportunity to engage in outdoor cooking camping style.
Friday July 16: L.O.L Day (Look Out it's Lindaaa) with Linda Salinger:
This fun team building event provides young people with much needed outdoor group activities. Young people participate in the event in one of two teams with a chance to win some exciting prizes throughout the event.
Each event will be supported and co-facilitated by Comhairle members.
