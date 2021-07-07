Comhairle na nÓg WOW Fest kicks off next week

Comhairle na nÓg WOW Fest kicks off next week

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

WOW Fest (Week Of Wellness) kicks off on Monday, organised by 36 Comhairle members to bring about an opportunity for young people in Longford, age 12 to 18, to engage in Covid safety outdoor activities during a week of July 12.

The events are free of charge and will be held in the marquee based in the Attic House.

Monday July 12: Creative Wellbeing Toolkit with Avril Gilchrist, 2-5pm:

This interactive workshop enables young people to learn about brain functions and managing sensory perception by using play and fun activities.

Thursday July 15: Berry Healthy Cooking and BBQ with Geraldine Green:

This unique experience brings an opportunity to engage in outdoor cooking camping style.

Friday July 16: L.O.L Day (Look Out it's Lindaaa) with Linda Salinger:

This fun team building event provides young people with much needed outdoor group activities. Young people participate in the event in one of two teams with a chance to win some exciting prizes throughout the event. 

Each event will be supported and co-facilitated by Comhairle members.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie