Demand for Janssen vaccine soars in Longford pharmacies

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

There has been an overwhelming response to the acceleration of the Covid vaccination programme with people aged 18 to 34 now able to avail of the Janssen vaccine from eight pharmacies across the county.

Selected Longford pharmacies have lengthy waiting lists as younger people rush to get the single jab Johnson & Johnson vaccine which will be effective against Covid-19 within 14 days.

Local pharmacist, Padraig Loughrey, told the Leader that there has been a huge interest from young people in the new vaccine but supplies do not meet the demand.

“The initial supply we had is all used up. We’re expecting more deliveries this week,” he explained, stressing that this supply will also be used up quickly.

“We have a waiting list of a couple of hundred people and we’ll only get a delivery of 100 vaccines so there’s a substantial shortfall.

“There’s only a certain supply of Janssen in the country so they can’t give us everything we ask for.”

There are 750 pharmacies around the country, which are only offering the Janssen virus for now but there are plans to allow pharmacies to administer the Astra Zeneca vaccine in the near future.

“The interest is immense,” said Mr Loughrey.

Eight Longford pharmacies to offer single-dose Janssen vaccine to 18 to 34 age group from Monday

Janssen vaccine to be offered to younger age group

“I ran a clinic on Saturday and on Monday and people are willing to take whatever time is available to them. It’s just about waiting for the supply. But it doesn’t take long to get the vaccine. There’s just a 15 minute wait afterwards.

“We’re hoping to get another 100 vaccines by the end of the week and we’ll distribute those the following day.”

The HSE has compiled a list of pharmacies that will be offering the vaccine. The Longford pharmacies are:

*TotalHealth Pharmacy, Ballymahon
*Cara Pharmacy, Longford
*Granard Pharmacy
*Johnston’s Allcare Pharmacy, Teffia Park, Longford
*Johnston’s Allcare Pharmacy, Lanesboro
*Johnston’s Pharmacy, New Street, Longford
*Lougrey’s CarePlus Pharmacy, Longford
*Ward Pharmacy, Longford

As of today, Wednesday, July 7, the HSE’s vaccine registration portal for an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) has opened for people aged between 30 and 34.

For more information, see vaccine.hse.ie.

