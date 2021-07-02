Eight Longford pharmacies to offer single-dose Janssen vaccine to 18 to 34 age group from Monday

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

A total of eight pharmacies in Co Longford will be offering Covid-19 vaccines to people aged 18 to 34 from Monday, July 5.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly announced today that the vaccine programme will be accelerated for those aged 18 to 34 with a total of 750 pharmacies across the country, including eight from Longford, administering the Janssen vaccine from Monday.

Janssen, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson is a single-dose vaccine, which takes 14 days to become effective. After this period, you will be fully vaccinated.

The HSE has compiled a list of pharmacies that will be offering the vaccine. The Longford pharmacies are:

  • TotalHealth Pharmacy, Ballymahon
  • Cara Pharmacy, Longford
  • Granard Pharmacy
  • Johnston's Allcare Pharmacy, Teffia Park, Longford
  • Johnstons Allcare Pharmacy, Lanesboro
  • Johnston's Pharmacy, New Street, Longford
  • Lougrey's CarePlus Pharmacy, Longford
  • Ward Pharmacy, Longford

