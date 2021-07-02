Eight Longford pharmacies to offer single-dose Janssen vaccine to 18 to 34 age group from Monday

COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen will now be offered to people aged 18 to 34
A total of eight pharmacies in Co Longford will be offering Covid-19 vaccines to people aged 18 to 34 from Monday, July 5.
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly announced today that the vaccine programme will be accelerated for those aged 18 to 34 with a total of 750 pharmacies across the country, including eight from Longford, administering the Janssen vaccine from Monday.
Janssen, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson is a single-dose vaccine, which takes 14 days to become effective. After this period, you will be fully vaccinated.
The HSE has compiled a list of pharmacies that will be offering the vaccine. The Longford pharmacies are:
More News
Lough Ree RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew this morning (Friday 2 July) responded to a call-out to a cruiser with eleven people on board which had run aground north of Inch Turk island.
Breda Greaves at the Convent Daycare Centre in Ballymahon, which is all set to reopen next week Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.