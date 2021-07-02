Night-time restrictions required until Monday 5 July for homes and businesses supplied by Cairnhill reservoir

Irish Water and Longford County Council wish to advise customers supplied by Cairnhill reservoir that essential overnight water restrictions will be extended until the morning of Monday, 5 July.

These essential restrictions remain in place from 11:00pm to 7:00am. A major leak on the network, which caused the reservoir levels to drop significantly, has now been repaired but it will continue to take a number of days for levels to recover.

These essential restrictions are required to allow treated reservoir levels to restore each night to maintain a sufficient water supply to homes and businesses during normal working hours. While water will be turned back on at 7:00am each morning it may take up to 2 hours for supply to be fully restored to all areas fed by the Cairnhill reservoir.

The areas which will be affected by these night-time restrictions are; Derrynacross; Cornafunshin; Kilmahon; Letterggeeragh; Lettergullion; Crowdrumman; Brocklagh; Monaduff; Gaigue; Derawley; Dooroc; Cartrongolan; Drumlish area (not village); Sliabh Cairbe Estate, Drumlish Village; Cairn Hill View Estate, Drumlish Village; Cairn Hill View estate; Lettergonnell; Carrickateane; Derreenavoggy; Aghamore Upper; Aghacordrinan; Molly; Gelshagh; Lislea; Aghakilmore; Soran Road; Drumnacooha; Esker South; Clontumpher; Aghaboy; Enybegs and surrounding areas.

We are asking customers in these areas to be mindful of how they use water. However it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand washing. While handwashing remains a priority, simple water conservation efforts can have a big impact on reducing demand on the supply. Turning off the tap while brushing your teeth and shaving can save up to 6 litres of water per minute.

Taking a shower instead of a bath or using a watering can rather than a hose when gardening can also make a big difference in water use. We are also reminding people with responsibility for properties that are currently unoccupied to check for leaks and turn off water where it is not required. There are lots more tips on how to conserve water in your home on our website at https://www.water.ie/ conservation/

Irish Water is working at this time, with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.

Irish Water and Longford County Council would like to thank customers for their patience as work continues to ensure reservoirs recover and water supply is secured. For further information please visit our supply and service section on our website www.water.ie. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1800 278 278 and contact us on Twitter @IWCare.