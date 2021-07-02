Cnoc Mhuire Granard's incredible 'Save This Image' design announced as Junk Kouture Grand Finalist

A Longford school is among this year’s 35 Junk Kouture Grand Finalists who are hoping they can win over the judges and be crowned the overall winner of the 2021 competition.

'Save This Image' from Cnoc Mhuire Granard is among seven entries chosen from the western region to contest the national final.

The Junk Kouture judging panel were overwhelmed with the incredible standard this year and found it almost impossible to decide on who should go through, with drawn out deliberations from Louis Walsh and Michelle Visage.

Fortunately for all entrants the judges, including new judge Roz Purcell, made a unanimous decision and the seven entrants from each region were selected.

Save This Image was created by Aoibhinn Ginty (Model), Leah Hanlon, Shannon Moran

“Our design is based on the existence of digital divides in the world today,” they said.

“We were shocked to discover that only around 35% of the population in developing countries have access to the internet. For us the internet is not a luxury but a basic necessity for economic and human development and connection.”

Materials used: Copper wire, (stripped from their rubber covering), cable ties.