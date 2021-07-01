Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Mick Cahill takes helm in Ballymahon MD

Cllr Mick Cahill, Fianna Fáil
Colehill’s Cllr Mick Cahill has taken over as Cathaoirleach of Ballymahon Municipal District following his election on Thursday afternoon, June 24 last.
The Fianna Fáil councillor took over from Fine Gael’s Cllr Colm Murray who held the chair during what has been a difficult year with the Covid-19 pandemic.
Fine Gael’s Cllr Paul Ross took on the role of Leas Cathaoirleach at last week’s AGM.
More News
The government announcement is seen as a kick in the teeth for hospitality professionals who got daily hot meals to those who were cocooning
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.