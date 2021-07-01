Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Mick Cahill takes helm in Ballymahon MD

Ballymahon MD Election Profiles: Mick Cahill offering support for community issues

Cllr Mick Cahill, Fianna Fáil

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

Colehill’s Cllr Mick Cahill has taken over as Cathaoirleach of Ballymahon Municipal District following his election on Thursday afternoon, June 24 last.

The Fianna Fáil councillor took over from Fine Gael’s Cllr Colm Murray who held the chair during what has been a difficult year with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fine Gael’s Cllr Paul Ross took on the role of Leas Cathaoirleach at last week’s AGM.

