Flaherty in fresh St Christopher's staffing plea

Longford-Westmeath TD calls on education chiefs to adequately resource Longford facility's special needs school

St Christopher's

Longford Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty has called on education bosses to ensure St Christopher's Special School is adequately resourced when it opens in September

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Education Minister Norma Foley is coming under renewed pressure to ensure St Christopher's new special needs primary school is adequately staffed when it opens in September.

 

Longford-Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty said it was imperative the school was sufficiently resourced with ample numbers of SNA staff when pupils return to their desks after the summer holidays.

The new school will include two new classes, taking the total pupil population to 36 while a new autism class and a class for young children with severe to profound needs will also be in situ at the Battery Road facility.

Mr Flaherty stressed the importance in ensuring staffing requirements were met given the significant care needs across sensory, medical and physical spectrums its pupils require.

Of the 12 students, nine go to school with a recommendation for SNA support.

“As it stands the two new classes are classified the same as our units in local schools - so in terms of staffing, that’s a teacher and two SNAs," he said.

"There has been some indication that the school may get two additional SNAs per classroom but that will still leave them three short of the required nine posts.”

The father of three said it was his understanding four children enrolled in a class for children with severe to profound needs are wheelchair users with all pupils in need of full-time SNA support.

The Longford TD said he has spoken with both the school management and concerned parents and assured them that he is pursuing the issue with the Department as well as Ministers Foley and Josepha Madigan. 

He added:“ This new school build is an outstanding investment in special education and certainly sets the bar in terms of this government’s commitment to special education. We have to ensure that a state of the art special needs education centre is given the staffing levels it requires to ensure the best start in life for 36 wonderful young people.”

Most Popular

Wedding bells ring for Longford couple

Many congratulations and best wishes for the future to Darren Mulledy (Ballymahon) & Caroline Gillen (Ardagh) who were married in St Patrick's Church, Killashee Picture: Syl Healy

Wedding bells ring for Longford couple

Multimedia

GALLERY | RTÉ's Nationwide goes all along the banks of Royal Canal from Clondra in Longford to Dublin's Spencer Dock

RTÉ Nationwide presenters Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Anne Cassin

All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford. 


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery



Beginning at opposite ends, Anne Cassin starts her journey in Dublin, heading west, and it’s all aboard in Clondra for Bláthnaid NíChofaigh, going east towards Mullingar where the two presenters meet.


All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance. 

Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail. 

While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal. 

Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie