Barristers for men accused of Kevin Lunney abduction challenge admissibility of CCTV evidence
The Special Criminal Court has been watching CCTV footage compiled by gardai during the investigation of the abduction and assault on Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.
Detective Garda Alan Jones has spent three days taking prosecution counsel Sean Guerin SC through footage from various locations in Dublin, Cavan, Westmeath and Louth from different dates in 2019.
Mr Guerin has told the court that some of the footage is intended to show interactions between people and vehicles that were allegedly used in the commission of the offences.
One series of clips allegedly shows a Renault Kangoo van being left at a yard in Duleek, Co Meath on October 23 2019, one month after Mr Lunney's ordeal. Mr Guerin has previously said that the van travelled from Dublin to Cavan and back to Dublin on the day Mr Lunney was abducted.
Barristers for the accused are challenging the admissibility of the CCTV evidence.
A 40-year-old man known as YZ, Alan O’Brien (40), of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin 3, Darren Redmond (27), from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin 3 and Luke O’Reilly (67), with an address at Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan have all pleaded not guilty to false imprisonment and intentionally causing serious harm to Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan on September 17, 2019.
Mr Lunney has told the court that he was bundled into the boot of a car near his home and driven to a container where he was threatened and told to resign as a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings. His abductors cut him with a Stanley knife, stripped him to his boxer shorts, doused him in bleach, broke his leg with two blows of a wooden bat, beat him on the ground, cut his face and scored the letters QIH into his chest. They left him bloodied, beaten and shivering on a country road at Drumcoghill in Co Cavan where he was discovered by a man driving a tractor.
The trial continues in front of Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, and Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge David McHugh.
