First Dates Ireland looking for Longford contestants
First Dates Ireland is back for a brand-new series and the match making is in full swing!
The hit RTÉ2 show is looking for men and women from Longford to join them in the restaurant.
If you'd like to be in with the chance of nabbing a date in the First Dates restaurant this summer - there's still time to apply!
So, what are you waiting for? For more information or to APPLY ONLINE go to: cococontent.ie/firstdates
More News
John and Rita Diffley who celebrate their Blue Sapphire (65th) wedding anniversary on Sunday pictured with two of their ten grandchildren, Ciara and Clodagh
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.