Longford model Lynsey Bennett would ‘100%’ go on First Dates Ireland again

A Killoe model has told of her experience on RTÉ’s First Dates Ireland by saying despite not finding romance she would “absolutely 100 per cent” go on the show a second time if given the opportunity.



Lynsey Bennett appeared on last week’s episode with Ballynacargy native Liam Glynn.



The pair struck up a friendly rapport from the outset, so much so they agreed to meet up for “a cuppa” at the Longford Arms Hotel and enjoyed a couple of get togethers at the weekly parkruns in the county town.



But that was as far as any likely romance went with the pair agreeing to remain friends.



“I was quite nervous about it (last week’s show) because it is a two hour date and obviously they are not going to show everything,” she said.



“It was a really nice date and we met for a cuppa in the Longford Arms and did some of the parkruns together and we are friends.”



Lynsey, who has successfully fought off cancer twice in the last three years also referred to the recent stringent measures imposed by government bosses in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.



“Everyone is going on about lockdown but I was in lockdown in a hospital for three years, so it really doesn’t faze me,” she added.



As for her own experience of the show and her advice to others perhaps contemplating doing likewise, Lynsey said she had been left in little doubt as to her own stance on things.



“Absolutely, 100 per cent I would,” she said.



“I really enjoyed it and the production team, they are so easy to work with. They make you feel so comfortable and it also takes place in a really safe environment.



“You are also matched up with someone who has the same interests as you and they make sure the person is safe and at ease.”



Applications for the next series of First Dates Ireland are now open.



If you are single, 18 and over and interested, you can apply at www.cococontent.ie/firstdates