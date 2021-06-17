Longford County Council joins forces with 13 other Councils to reduce food waste

Longford County Council has joined forces with 13 other local authorities to sponsor a Summer Cookery Demonstration hosted online by Catherine Fulvio, to show you how to make the most of barbecue without food waste this summer.

Preparing more food than can be eaten is a waste and not just of food, but of your own time and money. Barbecues can often result in a huge amount of wasted food. With more people choosing to barbecue and dine outdoors this summer, Catherine shows how with a little bit of preparation and planning, you can cook an amazing barbecue for your guests while producing less food waste and taking some pressure off you as a host.

Food waste can soar in the summer, as temperatures rise it can be trickier to stop food spoiling especially as a barbeque can go on for a whole afternoon or evening. A fact often overlooked is that around a third of all food produced is lost or wasted contributes between 8 and 10 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Irish households produce over 250,000 tonnes of food waste per year, at a cost of €700 per household.

Gary Brady Environmental Awareness Officer, Longford County Council says, “It is worth considering food waste contributes significantly to climate change. Growing, processing, packaging and transporting of food uses energy and resources, and then when we throw food away it rots and releases yet more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. So we are excited to have celebrity chef Catherine Fulvio involved in this campaign giving her tips and advice on how to enjoy summer barbecues with some good food management tips to reduce food waste, save money and help the planet.”

Catherine Fulvio is delighted to be involved in this campaign as reducing food waste is something that she holds close to her heart. “In this collaboration I am delighted to have teamed up a total of fourteen county councils to host a cookery demonstration sharing some easy delicious recipes and helpful hints on how to make the most of your food when having a barbecue and dining outdoors this summer and avoid food waste.”

“My first golden rule when hosting a barbecue or outdoor summer dining is to think about how many people I will be entertaining and to plan the menu to ensure I have just enough food to satisfy all my guests. To enhance my guests’ overall experience, I ensure they enjoy the food at its best; fresh from the fridge and hot off the barbecue!”

Catherine will have lots of hacks, ideas and recipe suggestions to share in her Cookery Demonstration which will premiere on Thursday 17th June at 8pm on on the Longford County Council Facebook page and on the StopFoodWaste page.