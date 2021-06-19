Farmers in Longford protest over CAP and Climate Bill

IFA protest

Gerry Bourke from Clondra with Thomas and Arron Gray from Ballinamuck and Ryan McHugh from Newtownforbes.

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has been warned not to return from Brussels this week with the “tail between his legs” in the wake of an IFA led protest in Longford town last Friday.

The cautionary sounding was made by local IFA chairman Gavin White after scores of tractors descended on the county town to highlight the importance of farming and agri-food to the rural economy.

Mr White, a suckler cow and sheep farmer himself, said the protest was aimed at focusing political minds ahead of potentially crucial decisions for the sector both domestically and at EU level.

“It certainly got the message across and showed the power of rural Ireland to local TDs and senators,” he said.

“It also put the pressure on the Minister for Agriculture who is going to Brussels this week to not come back with the tail between his legs with a result that is bad for the rural economy.”

A large slice of those concerns centre on the current take being adopted by EU chiefs on Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) reform.

Negotiations to set the rules on how the EU will dole out €387 billion in CAP farming subsidies and rural development funds over the next seven years broke up without agreement last month.

Talks designed to broker a lasting resolution have lingered on for the past three years with efforts to align subsidies alongside strict climate goals appearing to stall.

Mr White said the future of the industry hinges on what path EU leaders agree to endorse with CAP.

“Farmers need to keep their CAP payments, it was one of the points we got across,” he said, while turning his focus to the introduction of the new Climate Action Bill.

“A lot of the blame on carbon emissions is put on the farmer which is not entirely fair,” he said.

“The methane that comes from cows isn't the same as that which comes from diesel cars and that's something which needs to be put out there (in public).”

The Climate Action Bill, which is currently going through the Dáil, commits the State to a halving of carbon emissions by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050 in law and proposes five-year carbon budgets set by Government.

In addition to Longford, farmers in each of the 29 county executives held similar rallies last Friday in what was one of the largest coordinated protests since the onset of the Covid pandemic.

Most Popular

GALLERY | RTÉ's Nationwide goes all along the banks of Royal Canal from Clondra in Longford to Dublin's Spencer Dock

RTÉ Nationwide presenters Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Anne Cassin

All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford. 


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery



Beginning at opposite ends, Anne Cassin starts her journey in Dublin, heading west, and it’s all aboard in Clondra for Bláthnaid NíChofaigh, going east towards Mullingar where the two presenters meet.


All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance. 

Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail. 

While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal. 

Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

Multimedia

GALLERY | RTÉ's Nationwide goes all along the banks of Royal Canal from Clondra in Longford to Dublin's Spencer Dock

RTÉ Nationwide presenters Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Anne Cassin

All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford. 


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery



Beginning at opposite ends, Anne Cassin starts her journey in Dublin, heading west, and it’s all aboard in Clondra for Bláthnaid NíChofaigh, going east towards Mullingar where the two presenters meet.


All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance. 

Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail. 

While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal. 

Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie