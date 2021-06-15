Multi-million euro Center Parcs expansion will make Longford key "tourism destination"

Longford's first citizen has said Center Parcs' proposed €85m expansion will only serve to reinforce Longford's appeal as a key tourism destination.

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Paul Ross expressed his delight this afternoon at the earlier announcement of the leisure giant to undertake a major extension of its current 395 acre Longford Forest.

“Center Parcs Longford Forest is a transformational project for County Longford and Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, representing the largest private tourism development in the State.

"This proposed investment has the potential to be the catalyst which will further consolidate Longford’s position as a tourism destination, bringing with it economic, social and employment benefits and opportunities.”

Subject to planning which is not expected to be submitted until the latter end of 2021, the company said it intends to create 300 jobs during construction and a further 250 permanent jobs once operational.

“County Longford is centrally located, making it very attractive as a tourism and business location. Longford County Council will continue to promote Longford as a dynamic, vibrant, safe and prosperous county and a great place to live, work and invest.”

The Fine Gael local politician referenced Longford County Council's Tourism Strategy which includes an ambitious programme of work to support the county's fledgling tourism sector as further proof of the region's appeal to visitors.

The heritage, unspoilt countryside and natural assets which are available in the county provide the necessary ingredients for the development of the tourism sector, he said.

“We all need to continually talk up our county, highlight all its positive features and ensure that visitors’ expectations are not only met but exceeded. We all have a vital role in making Longford the place to be.”