Granard buttermarket set for long awaited reopening

This Saturday sees the reopening of one of north Longford's oldest and most treasured assets-Granard Buttermarket.

The facility has remained closed for over a year in the wake of an unrelenting public health emergency which is now only beginning to show signs of steady improvement.

Organisers expressed their delight at announcing its long awaited plans to re-open on Saturday (June 5) in a move which will see a number of new and exciting additions being added to compliment the facility.

“The Buttermarket that traded very successfully before the lockdown is now equipped with toilet and kitchen facilities together with a traditional pizza oven,” said a spokeswoman.

“It is a specially designed space for the community to gather and use as a focal point for selling their local products and advertising their services.”

The buttermarket is one of Longford's most historic marketplaces, dating back to October 1870.

The market was set up to allow dairy and butter producers in the region sell their goods wholesale to the market, which was then transported by rail from the nearby train stations at Ballywillin and Edgeworthstown onto its final destination.

In 2017, the facility benefited from State backed funding under the Government’s Town and Village scheme which ensured the conservation of its historic stone boundary walls as well as the provision of a covered market and public gathering space.

“Traders can test the viability of their products or indeed just come for the chat and sociability and indeed meet their customers face to face. Customers can wander around and revitalise this part of the town and indeed support their own producers,” added the spokesperson.

The market is also part of Sustainable Energy Communities with organisers vowing to give a new vision for energy use and production.

It reopens this Saturday from 11:30am to 1:30pm.