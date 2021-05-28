Yarn bombing mania grips Granard

Lengths of colourful yarn — knit, crocheted and weaved into patchwork designs decorate the North Longford town of Granard in a spectacular display of outdoor art.

It’s all part of a community initiative organised by Lus na Gréine Family Resource Centre in partnership with St Christopher's Services Art Programme.

From early April, knitters and knitting groups from across Counties Longford, Cavan, Westmeath, Fermanagh and beyond have been busy crafting and creating.



The eye catching creations have been gaining much attention from near and far with news of the yarn bombing reaching France.



"It's amazing to see Granard re-awakening. The creativity on display throughout the town just has to be seen. The Yarn Bombing project is fantastic as is the recent addition of the street art and 'Sparkle where you are' mural by artist Phil Atkinson. The pupils of Cnoc Mhuire Secondary School and Ardscoil Phádraig have also designed fabulous outfits for Junk Kouture which are on display throughout the town.



"It's clear alot of time and effort has gone into these creations by all the volunteers and it all comes at an exciting time, as businesses re-open and the town plans a twinning project with an arrondissement in Normandy, France, " stated Knights and Conquests Education and Tours Officer, Déirdre Orme.



Granard Motte Community Enterprise in association with Granard Tidy Towns continue to progress with training and implementation of a new Biodiversity Plan for the area which come the summer will further enhance the visual display of colour throughout the town.