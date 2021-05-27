UPDATE: Further extension granted to gardaí to quiz Longford burglary suspects

Detectives have been given a further 12 hour extension to question two men and a woman over an alleged aggravated burglary in Longford town last night.

It is the second extension given to officers investigating an incident along Longford's Great Water Street shortly after 8pm in which a man was allegedly robbed and assaulted.

The victim, a 38-year-old man, sustained a number of facial injuries during the incident and was taken to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital for treatment.

Two of the men, aged in their 20s and 40s, are currently being held at Longford garda station while a female, aged in her 20s is still being questioned at Granard garda station.

Their periods of detention were due to expire at 4pm. A further and final 12 hour extension has since been granted, meaning gardaí have until 4am tomorrow morning to either charge or release the trio.