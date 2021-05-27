UPDATE: Gardaí given more time to quiz suspects over alleged Longford aggravated raid

Gardaí have been granted more time to question three people over an alleged aggravated raid in Longford town last night which has left a man in hospital.

Detectives were given the go ahead to continue quizzing two men and a female in connection to an incident in the Great Water Street area of Longford town shortly after 8pm.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Three held after alleged aggravated burglary in Longford town

The two males, aged in their 20s and 40s, and a female aged in her 20s, were arrested after gardaí stopped a car two hours after a man was allegedly attacked at a business premises.

The Leader understands he sustained a number of facial injuries and a suspected fractured jaw in the incident.

This newspaper can also reveal detectives believe the 38-year-old victim, who is from the county town, was threatened with a knife during the course of the incident.

He is still being cared for at Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital.

All three were arrested and brought to Longford and Granard garda stations under Scetion 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

A decision by garda bosses to extend their periods of detention was made this morning, meaning gardaí have until around 4pm today to either charge or release all three in connection to the alleged incident.