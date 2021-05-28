25th Edgeworth Literary Festival goes virtual

This year’s Maria Edgeworth Literary Festival launched virtually on Saturday last. The festival committee assembled a wonderful array of local, national, international artists and scholars for this year’s festival which is now in its 25th year.

The programme consisted of contributions from writers and poets, John Connell, Laura Mc Kenna, Annemarie Ní Churreáin, Ciara Tuite, Fiona Sherlock, Matt Farrell, Dessie Rynn, Kate O Donoghue, David Butler and Laura Mc Kenna.

There is a wonderful contribution from members of the Edgeworth Digital Network, Dr Máirín Mac Carron and Dr Clíona O’Gallchoir UCC and Dr Anna Senkiw and Professor Ros Ballaster Oxford University.

These members discussed the Digital Edgeworth Network, the outcome of which will be the creation of a greater awareness of the pioneering work of Maria Edgeworth, it will also give greater access to the archival material held both in the National Library of Ireland and the Bodleian Library Oxford.

The digitised material will eventually be available at the Maria Edgeworth Centre. Another feature of this years festival is the inclusion of a video and talk on the ecology of Glen Lake by ecologist Noreen McLoughlin and is a must see for those interested in our local ecology and biodiversity.

Every year the festival committee are dedicated to promoting local artists and this year is no exception, included in the festival is some the most wonderful talent in the area which has been nurtured by dedicated volunteers and you can enjoy music and song from The Ross sisters, Richie Cheevers, Sarah Haughey, Sara-Lee Green, Peter Costelloe, O Reilly family, and Aoife Mulligan.

The festival also included a unique writing competition for Longford based schools, the competition was based on two selected letters by Maria Edgeworth. The competition was supported by UCC and Oxford Universities and the Irish Research Council.

The results of the competition were announced at the launch. Matylda Wijes, School Mhuire Longford won the senior section and Joseph Davison St Mel’s College was the winner of the junior section. The committee were delighted with the response from the students.

The festival events will remain on the website mariaedgeworthcentre.com over the summer months. Do also take the opportunity to pay a visit to the wonderful Maria Edgeworth Centre located on the Ballymahon Road Edgeworthstown.

As always, we would like to gratefully acknowledge the support of Creative Longford Ireland, County Longford Arts Services, Poetry Ireland, The Irish Research Council and RTE Supporting the Arts.