€1.3m funding for ‘ambitious’ Longford Greenway plan

The confirmation of €1.3m to fund a 15km section of what will ultimately be the Mid Shannon Wildnerness Park Greenway will go a long way towards completing one of the most ambitious walkways in the country.

The county Regeneration Team is currently working on an 80km stretch of rural walkway that will link Clondra, Longford, Kenagh and Lanesboro, providing no fewer than five link points to the Royal Canal and connecting the Lough Ree counties of Longford, Westmeath and Roscommon. The plan will also bring the Greenway into Longford town.

Longford County Council will soon publish a Part 8 notice for the walkway, which will feature a section across the disused Bord na Móna bridge at Kilnacarrow on the outskirts of Lanesboro.

“The bridge will be refurbished and repurposed and the trackway replaced with a four lane cycle and walk way leading into the Clonbonny walkway, which continues onto Killashee and Clondra at the moment. Cycling or walking across the bridge will make for the most panoramic greenway views in the country,” said Longford/Westmeath TD Joe Flaherty, who warmly welcomed the funding announcement.

Deputy Flaherty added, “This is an extremely ambitious project from Longford County Council and the regeneration team and is also a unique partnership with Bord na Móna. Several Bord na Móna staff have been retained to work on the project and are currently completing a 6km section of the walkway around the Corlea Centre outside Kenagh. This will be a key tool for Longford as it seeks to establish itself as an outdoors and recreational destination in the modern tourism mix.”