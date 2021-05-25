Longford Senator wants ESB to commit €500,000 towards developing community facility in Lanesboro
Senator Micheál Carrigy, Fine Gael's Seanad Spokesperson for Media, Arts, Sports and Tourism
Senator Micheál Carrigy has called on the Leader of the Seanad, Regina Doherty, “to make contact with ESB and encourage them to make a commitment to provide €500,000 in funding to develop a community facility in Lanesboro following the closure of the Lough Ree Power Plant.”
Senator Carrigy went on to say, “I recently met with Kieran Mulvey, Just Transition Commissioner who has put proposals to the ESB to provide this funding for both Lanesboro and Shannobridge however there has been no commitment made by the ESB to date."
