People will miss warm welcoming smile of creative Longford business woman Betty Brocklehurst

The area was shocked and saddened when the news broke of the death at the University Hospital, Galway on Tuesday, May 4 of Elizabeth Brocklehurst (Glynn) née O’Shea, Lakewood, Ballyleague, County Roscommon and formerly of Crosskeys, Battery Road, Longford.

Betty was predeceased by her parents Edward and Ethel O’Shea, brother Robert, sisters Patsy, Frances and Trixie.

Many years ago, Betty and her family came to work and live amongst us in Lanesboro. A short time later they bought and opened Samantha’s Restaurant that was quickly recognised as excellent restaurant and was very successful for many years.

Betty also ran a very successful Bed & Breakfast business. She was a native of Longford Town was a friendly and welcoming lady. She had that wonderful warm welcoming smile and her softly spoken manner endeared her to everyone.

Betty was a very creative and artistic lady who found art and beauty in many a thing that the ordinary eye would discard. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother who shared her love equally amongst all her family.

Betty’s remains were removed to St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro on Saturday, May 8 for her Funeral Mass before being laid to rest in Ballymacormack Cemetery in her native Longford Town parish.

To her husband, Pete, daughters Samantha, Wendy, Louise, Aideen, her brothers Billy, Eddie, Johnny, Ritchie and Sonny, son-in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and many good friends, we extend our deepest sympathy.