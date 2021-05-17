Down Memory Lane in Longford | Photographic memories of 1999 Lanesboro graduation ball and Dromard Community Playgroup opening

In this week's trip Down Memory Lane in Longford, we feature a selection of lovely photographic memories from 1999, including the Lanesboro Community College graduation dance and the official opening of Dromard Community Playgroup. We hope the photos bring back some happy memories and don't forget to tag and share with your friends.

Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

Caption: Fr Eamon Corkery performs the official opening of the new Dromard Community Playgroup in 1999 watched by Lorna Hourican, Josephine McManus, Mary Mimnagh, Mary Kiernan, Peggy Kiernan, Majella Sheridan and Geraldine Bleakley Picture: Joe McDonagh