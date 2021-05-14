Longford man bailed for violent assault which left victim hospitalised

A man charged with section 3 assault has been released on bail following a special sitting of Longford District Court this evening.

Hughie Nevin (40) of 41 Grian Ard, Ardnacassa, Longford, was charged with assaulting a man in his early 60s in the victim's own home.

The alleged attack took place yesterday at approximately 5.30am in the Canal Court area of Longford town.

The victim of the assault sustained a number of cuts to his head and was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar.

Mr Nevin was charged at 2.20pm this afternoon by Gda Jerome Tully.

He was granted bail by Judge Kevin Kilraine this evening subject to a number of conditions including that he reside at 41 Grian Ard, abide by a curfew of 10pm to 8am and notify gardaí immediately of any change of address.

He was remanded on bail to July 20, 2021, for DPP directions.