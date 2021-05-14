Longford man charged with money laundering and attempting to defraud a bank granted bail

A man arrested on suspicion of deception and money laundering and defrauding a bank has been remanded on bail following a special sitting of Longford District Court this evening.

Robert Hannifin (45), Dublin Road, Longford, was arrested this morning by members of An Garda Síochána and the Criminal Assets Bureau and charged this afternoon by Sgt Jarlath Nohilly and made no reply to the charges.

It is alleged that, on a date unknown between January 1, 2018, and March 2, 2019, Mr Hannifin engaged in the converting, transferring, handling, acquiring, processing or using a total of €55,000 in cash, which is believed to be the proceeds of crime.

Mr Hannifin was also charged with defrauding Permanent TSB bank on Baggot Street, Dublin, of a total of €101,000.79 on dates unknown between March 1, 2013 and March 2, 2018.

Judge Kevin Kilraine granted the accused bail on the condition that he enter into a bail bone of €1,000, that he commit no further offence and remain of good behaviour, that he sign on daily at Longford Garda Station between 9am and 9pm, that he abide by a curfew of 11pm to 7am, that he not interfere with the witnesses, and that the be available to answer the phone when contacted by gardaí.

Mr Hannifin mad no application for legan aid. He was remanded on bail and is due to reappear on July 27 when DPP directions are expected to be available.