Longford Senator Micheál Carrigy slams 'outrageous decision' to put a price on palliative care

An "outrageous decision" has been taken on putting a price on palliative care for people to be close to their home before the pass away, according to Longford's Senator Micheál Carrigy.

Senator Carrigy raised in the Seanad issues in relation to Co Longford Hospice Homecare.

"Two years ago myself and a number of my Fine Gael colleagues met with Minister Simon Harris at St Joseph’s Care Centre with members of Longford Hospice where we received agreements for two bed units to be incorporated into a new building that was being developed there," he said.

"However following up with the HSE on behalf of Longford Hospice recently I was informed that ‘any commitment to increase in the number of palliative beds at the expense of a long-term bed would have to be accompanied by appropriate budget allocation to compensate for the fair deal income reduction in order to maintain services for current and future residents’.

"This is to a voluntary committee who fundraise over €100,000 per year to provide vital services. It think it is an outrageous decision has been taken on putting a price on palliative care for people to be close to their home before the pass away. The HSE need to meet with these committees and reverse their decision. I requested that the Leader of the House write to the head of the HSE and Minister Donnelly to meet immediately with the voluntary committee to alter these plans."

Senator Regina Doherty said, “I will write to Paul Reid and Minister Donnelly to meet with these local organisations who have championed this project for the last few years and discuss these ongoing events.”