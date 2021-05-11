Longford estate agent in court over alleged €3k PUP fraud

An estate agent has appeared in court charged with ten counts of allegedly fraudulently claiming over €3,000 of Pandemic Unemployment Payments (PUP).

Fintan McGill (65), Kilmacannon, Newtownforbes, Co Longford appeared before a sitting of Longford District Court this afternoon charged with ten counts of fraudulently claiming the State's welfare support scheme.

The charges date over a two month period between April 28 2020 and June 30 2020, all of which allegedly took place at Ulster Bank, Main Street, Longford under Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act.

Mr McGill, who is a former Longford chamber of commerce president, stood at the back of the court as his solicitor, Joan Harrington, indicated her client would be tendering a not guilty plea to the charges.

"I would like to get a hearing date as soon as possible as we would like to get it (case) disposed of," she said.

Presiding Judge Seamus Hughes was told that given the circumstances linked to the charges before the court, the case could take three hours to be heard.

Judge Hughes said it was unlikely the case would be able to proceed in the short term in view of the large number of cases which were before the court for hearing purposes.

As such a date of June 8 was pencilled in for mention.