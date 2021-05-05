Carrigy urges Longford County Council to apply for funding to aid towns and villages overcome Covid woes

Longford County Council should apply for funding for projects to help revitalise Longford towns and villages after Covid-19, a Fine Gael Senator has said.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, announced on Monday (May 3rd) €15 million to be made available through The Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Senator Carrigy, said: I’m delighted that my colleague, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has made this funding available to help rural communities in Longford making them more attractive places to live, work, socialise and raise a family.

“The initiative is a key part of Our Rural Future – the Government’s five year strategy to revitalise rural Ireland.

“The Town and Village Renewal Scheme is administered through Longford County Council which is required to work with local communities and businesses to develop and implement proposals.

“I would therefore encourage it to submit their project ideas to make a positive and long-lasting impact on our towns and villages.

“Measures that will be supported by the 2021 Town and Village Renewal Scheme include:

-Tackling dereliction in town centres

-Turning vacant properties into remote working and community spaces

-Supporting Longford County Council to run innovative marketing campaigns targeted at attracting remote workers to our county.

-Investing in green spaces, parks and recreational amenities

-Upgrading and improving shop fronts & streetscapes on Main Streets

-Projects that support and enhance the night time economy and add vibrancy to town

centres



“Applications for funding are submitted to the Department of Rural & Community Development through Longford County Council and the closing date for the submission of applications is 16th July 2021,” Senator Carrigy concluded.

The previous maximum grant of €200,000 has been increased to €500,000 under this year’s scheme so that projects of scale can be supported.

Announcing the funding, Minister Humphreys said: “The focus of this year’s scheme is to renovate derelict and vacant buildings in our town centres and give them a new purpose – whether it is for remote working, cultural or community use. I have increased the maximum grant to €500,000 this year so that projects of scale and ambition can be put forward.