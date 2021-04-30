BREAKING: Gardaí seize almost €40k of drugs in Longford raid
Well known crime family key targets of planned operation
Gardaí have seized close to €40,000 worth of drugs following a search of a premises in Longford town
Gardaí say they are following a 'definite line of inquiry' after close to €40,000 worth of drugs were seized in Longford town yesterday.
Officers from the Longford/Roscommon Divisional Drugs Unit made the discovery after carrying out a planned search of a premises at around 10am.
An estimated €33,000 worth of cocaine, together with around €6,000 of cannabis were seized along with €1,300 in cash.
No arrests were made, but garda sources are hopeful arrests will follow.
The Leader also understands the prime targets of yesterday's raid are leading figures connected to a well known crime family from the greater Longford town area.
