BREAKING: Gardaí seize almost €40k of drugs in Longford raid

Gardaí say they are following a 'definite line of inquiry' after close to €40,000 worth of drugs were seized in Longford town yesterday.

Officers from the Longford/Roscommon Divisional Drugs Unit made the discovery after carrying out a planned search of a premises at around 10am.

An estimated €33,000 worth of cocaine, together with around €6,000 of cannabis were seized along with €1,300 in cash.

No arrests were made, but garda sources are hopeful arrests will follow.

The Leader also understands the prime targets of yesterday's raid are leading figures connected to a well known crime family from the greater Longford town area.

For more, see next week's Leader.