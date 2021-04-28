Gardaí launch probe into overnight Edgeworthstown criminal damage incidents

Gardaí have launched a public appeal for information after a number of refuse bins were allegedly set alight outside Edgeworthstown last night.

Investigators have this afternoon launched a probe after three separate incidents were reported by households at around midnight.

All three took place along the Bracklin Road and Moatfarrell areas of the mid Longford town.

Due to the proximity of each incident, gardaí are satisfied all three are linked and have appealed for the public's assistance.

Anyone with information or who may have seen anything untoward along the Bracklin Road area shortly before midnight is asked to contact Granard garda station on (043) 6686512.