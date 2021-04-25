Casey left ‘enraged’ by lack of talks on Lanesboro boardwalk plans

A south Longford councillor has implored local authority bosses to engage with their counterparts in Roscommon over plans to erect a boardwalk along the shores of Lough Ree.

Cllr Mark Casey said he had been left aghast at a decision by Roscommon county council to proceed with a feasibility study covering the Ballyleague side of the lake only.

“The Town Teams are enraged, I am enraged, but to do half a boardwalk is just a pure waste of public money,” he said.

“We need this boardwalk to go the full loop of the lake.

“I don't know what's going on with Roscommon county council going off on a solo run on this.”

Cllr Casey said it was especially disappointing given how the boardwalk proposal had been one of the first to be earmarked for possible development under the Government's much publicised Just Transition programme.

Fellow Lanesboro based Cllr Ger Farrell agreed and called on both local authorities to work in tandem on the venture.

“We are caught on the back foot and the last thing we want is to lose this over a silly lack of communication,” he said.