Teens arrested in Longford in relation to money laundering investigation released without charge
The man and woman in their late teens, arrested in Longford yesterday, as part of Operation SKEIN have been released without charge.
A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The two persons who remained in Garda custody yesterday, who were arrested Thursday, April 15, as part of Operation BOXPLOT and Operation SKEIN have both been released without charge.
A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
19 people across the country were arrested as part of Operation Skein.
Gardai probe 'feud' link after man is assaulted in Longford town
Gardai are this morning investigating the circumstances behind an alleged feud related assault on a man in Longford town last night.
