Teens arrested in Longford in relation to money laundering investigation released without charge

The man and woman in their late teens, arrested in Longford yesterday, as part of Operation SKEIN have been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The two persons who remained in Garda custody yesterday, who were arrested Thursday, April 15, as part of Operation BOXPLOT and Operation SKEIN have both been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

19 people across the country were arrested as part of Operation Skein.