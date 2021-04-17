Gardai probe 'feud' link after man is assaulted in Longford town

Gardai are this morning investigating the circumstances behind an alleged feud related assault on a man in Longford town last night.

A man in his late 20s is understood to have sustained injuries to his leg in an incident in the Farnagh area of town at around 10pm.

It's believed the man, who received what have been described as non life threatening injuries, may have been targeted arising out of an alleged assault in Mullingar last week.

Gardai have appealed for information, asking members of the public who may have noticed anything suspicious in the Farnagh area last night to contact them at 043 3350570.

More to follow...