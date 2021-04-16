Maria Edgeworth Writing Competition for students

Digital Edgeworth Network, University College Cork and University of Oxford in collaboration with The National Library of Ireland and Bodleian Library Oxford have, with the Edgeworth Literary Festival, organised a letter writing competition as part of this year’s festival.

Details of this competition have been circulated to all secondary schools in the county and we would encourage students to enter.

Closing date for entries is 5pm 0n Friday, April 23. Guidance notes and a video tutorial to assist students are available on the festival website www.mariaedgeworthcentre.com.

This is a very prestigious writing competition so get your entries in before the closing date.