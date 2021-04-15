CAB and Garda Armed Response Unit seize BMW and large quantity of cash during Westmeath raid

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted a search operation in Co Westmeath this morning, Thursday, April 15 with assistance from the Eastern Region Armed Response Unit.

A total of three searches were conducted at one residential and two professional addresses.

The search operation resulted in the seizure of the following items:

• A 211 registration BMW (valued at approximately €50,000)

• €12,000 in cash

• A bank account containing €9,400 was also restrained.

This morning’s search operation was a significant development in an ongoing Criminal Assets Bureau investigation targeting an Organised Crime Group, based in the midlands, involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs.