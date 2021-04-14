Improved water supply for Cloonbroney as Irish Water completes essential mains replacement works in Lanesboro

Irish Water, working in partnership with Longford County Council, has completed works in Lanesborough to improve the security of supply for customers and reduce high levels of leakage in the area.

The works involved the replacement of 350 metres of old and problematic water mains along a short stretch of road adjacent to Rathcline GAA Club that were prone to frequent bursts and leakage, causing water supply disruptions for customers. These were replaced with new, high-density, polyethylene (plastic) pipes. Customers in the area are now enjoying a more secure water supply with fewer water outages due to bursts and leaks. Works were carried out by GMC Utilities Ltd on behalf of Irish Water.

Speaking about the project, Matthew Thomson, Irish Water, said “These mains replacement works are part of a significant investment by Irish Water to upgrade the water network in Longford. There was a history of leaks and supply disruptions in the Lanesborough area and successful completion of these works will benefit residential and business customers by strengthening and reinforcing the water network and minimising disruptions in their water supply by reducing leakage and unplanned outages when bursts occurred on the existing main.

"There will be also be significant improvements in network performance and levels of customer service in terms of efficiency and security of supply. Customers in the area can now enjoy an improved and more secure water supply for years to come. We would like to thank the local community for their patience and cooperation while we delivered this essential project to safeguard the water supply in Lanesborough”.

This project is one example of how Irish Water is working in partnership with Longford County Council to reduce leaks every day. Fixing leaks can be complicated with over 63,000km of water pipe in Ireland. Our national Leakage Reduction Programme will see €500 million invested up to the end of 2021 to reduce the level of leakage across the country by fixing and replacing old and damaged water mains. This will ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for our health, our environment and our growing population and economy. For more information, please visit www.water.ie/reducingleaks.

Irish Water continues to work during the COVID-19 global pandemic with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE advice and ensure frequent handwashing.