Will we see Longford model Maura Higgins in the next series of I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!
Longford's Maura Higgins
A new burst of support has arrived for Irish sensation Maura Higgins to take part in the next series of I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!
The Longford beauty has become a massive success since her Love Island stint with punters eager to see her return to TV and fill households with laughter and entertainment.
The Ann Summers ambassador was already cut into 7/1 from 10/1 earlier in the year but with more support arriving on Saturday afternoon, the much-loved personality is now just 5/1 to head to Wales later this year and take part in the new series of I’m a Celebrity.
ITV bosses have secured Gwrych Castle for 2021 over fears the coronavirus pandemic could prevent filming from taking place in Australia for another year, and punters have been backing TV presenter Piers Morgan to be a part of the new series. BoyleSports have cut those odds into 3/1 from 10/1 while controversial Tiger King star Carole Baskin is 4/1 from 8/1.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Punters are continuing to get behind the idea of Irish star Maura Higgins taking part in the next series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! Her odds have been trimmed into 5/1 from 7/1 but she was 10/1 earlier in the year so the support is growing. Maura would be a terrific addition as would Piers Morgan who is 3/1 from 10/1.”
To Be a Contestant on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2021
3/1 Piers Morgan
7-2 Ricky Hatton
4 Carole Baskin
5 Maura Higgins
10 Andrew Flintoff
10 Conor McGregor
12 Ronnie O'Sullivan
16 Steve Collins
16 Jermaine Jenas
20 Steve McManaman
20 Alex Ferguson
20 Jessica Ennis-Hill
20 Matt Hancock
20 William Roche
20 Roy Keane
20 Phil Taylor
25 Clint Dempsey
25 David Coulthard
25 Nigel Farage
33 Peter Ebdon
33 Boris Johnson
33 Jimmy White
66 Donald Trump
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on