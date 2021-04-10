Will we see Longford model Maura Higgins in the next series of I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!

A new burst of support has arrived for Irish sensation Maura Higgins to take part in the next series of I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!

The Longford beauty has become a massive success since her Love Island stint with punters eager to see her return to TV and fill households with laughter and entertainment.

The Ann Summers ambassador was already cut into 7/1 from 10/1 earlier in the year but with more support arriving on Saturday afternoon, the much-loved personality is now just 5/1 to head to Wales later this year and take part in the new series of I’m a Celebrity.

ITV bosses have secured Gwrych Castle for 2021 over fears the coronavirus pandemic could prevent filming from taking place in Australia for another year, and punters have been backing TV presenter Piers Morgan to be a part of the new series. BoyleSports have cut those odds into 3/1 from 10/1 while controversial Tiger King star Carole Baskin is 4/1 from 8/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Punters are continuing to get behind the idea of Irish star Maura Higgins taking part in the next series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! Her odds have been trimmed into 5/1 from 7/1 but she was 10/1 earlier in the year so the support is growing. Maura would be a terrific addition as would Piers Morgan who is 3/1 from 10/1.”

To Be a Contestant on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2021

3/1 Piers Morgan

7-2 Ricky Hatton

4 Carole Baskin

5 Maura Higgins

10 Andrew Flintoff

10 Conor McGregor

12 Ronnie O'Sullivan

16 Steve Collins

16 Jermaine Jenas

20 Steve McManaman

20 Alex Ferguson

20 Jessica Ennis-Hill

20 Matt Hancock

20 William Roche

20 Roy Keane

20 Phil Taylor

25 Clint Dempsey

25 David Coulthard

25 Nigel Farage

33 Peter Ebdon

33 Boris Johnson

33 Jimmy White

66 Donald Trump