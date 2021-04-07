Covid -19 Latest: Longford's 14 day incidence rate continues to fall

According to the county by county breakdown of daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening, Longford's 14 day incidence rate continues to fall and it is now the 10th highest in the country.

Considering, Longford spent much time occupying positions one and two at the summit of the table, the steady decline is a positive development.

NPHET says that in the 24 hours up to midnight Tuesday, April 6, there has been LESS THAN FIVE new cases in Covid-19 in Longford.

The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 154.1, just slightly above the national 14-day incidence rate of 151.6 per 100,000.

The incidence rate in Offaly remains the worst in the country and it is 366.9.

NPHET says there have been 63 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from March 24 to April 6.

Longford's five day moving average of cases is 4.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,869 (as at Monday, April 5).

National

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19. 4 of these deaths occurred in April, and 1 in February. There has been a total of 4,732 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 6th April, the HPSC has been notified of 423 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 239,325 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

219 are men / 201 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

199 in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 23 in Meath, 20 in Galway, 18 in Westmeath and the remaining 122 spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 232 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 56 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 4th 2021, 936,087 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

663,411 people have received their first dose

272,676 people have received their second dose