Longford gardaí impound car of disqualified driver
The Longford Roads Policing Unit has impounded the car of a disqualified driver.
Via their twitter account, @GardaTraffic, An Garda Síochána highlighted that Longford RPU gardaí stopped a vehicle yesterday (Tuesday, April 6) and after using the #MobilityApp they established that the driver was disqualified.
The vehicle was subsequently impounded and proceedings have been brought against the driver.
Longford RPU Gardaí stopped this vehicle yesterday and after using the #MobilityApp established that the driver was disqualified.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 7, 2021
The vehicle was impounded and proceedings have been brought against the driver.#DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/hQqCU9ku2o
