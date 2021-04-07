Longford gardaí impound car of disqualified driver

The Longford Roads Policing Unit has impounded the car of a disqualified driver.

Also read: Longford gardai in hunt for organised crime gang behind botched Ballymahon overnight raid

Via their twitter account, @GardaTraffic, An Garda Síochána highlighted that Longford RPU gardaí stopped a vehicle yesterday (Tuesday, April 6) and after using the #MobilityApp they established that the driver was disqualified.

The vehicle was subsequently impounded and proceedings have been brought against the driver.

Also read: Upgrade works to safeguard water supply for over 19,000 Longford people