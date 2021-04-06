Man to appear in court today charged with €124,000 drugs seizure

The man, aged in his 50s, who was arrested in relation to the seizure of €124,000 worth of cannabis herb in Boyle, Co. Roscommon yesterday, April 5, has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court today, Tuesday, at 2pm.

