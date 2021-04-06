Presentation to Longford’s ‘King & Queen of Lockdown’

Longford Variety Group recently made a presentation to the ‘King and Queen of Lockdown’, Mary and Sean Hussey.

Charlie Murray of the Variety Group, explained, “Many local people consider Mary and Sean as entertainment royalty.

Throughout the Covid-19 lockdown, Sean and Mary perform a concert on Facebook live every Sunday night.”

Charlie continued, “Their shows are legendary and the highlight of the week for so many of us during this difficult and challenging time.”

He added, “Longford Variety Group decided that as a token of our gratitude for the months of wonderful entertainment provided, we made a presentation to Sean and Mary. During these times, with so many people suffering, Sean and Mary shone through like a beacon of light and for that, we are very grateful.”