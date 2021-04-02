Longford teenage entrepreneurs qualify for national final

Teenage entrepreneurs from Ardscoil Phadraig, Granard, Cnoc Mhuire, Granard, Ballymahon Vocational School and Meán Scoil Mhuire, Longford will represent county Longford at this year’s ‘virtual’ Student Enterprise Programme National Final on Friday, May 14.

An estimated 150 students from seven schools took part in the annual programme locally, promoted and organised by Local Enterprise Office Longford, with many of them taking part in the Virtual County Longford Final on Thursday, March 18.

Normally held in a local venue, this year’s County Final was held online with over 200 viewers tuning in as the final was streamed live over Facebook and YouTube.

Winners

Junior Category: Cian Brady & Ryan Spollen from ‘R&C Controller Stands’ at Ardscoil Phadraig, Granard.

Intermediate Category: Amy Kelly & Chloe Hopkins from ‘Handy Hooks’ at Ballymahon Vocational School.

Senior Category: Ella Duggan, Megan Glennon, Anna Flynn & Aoife Cullen from ‘Picture It’ at Meán Scoil Mhuire, Longford.

“Most Creative Business Idea”: Save Your Breath by Cian O’Hara, Cnoc Mhuire, Granard with his idea for a droplet breathalyser test for detecting Covid goes forward to the National Final.

Special guests at the Longford Final included Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council, Cllr Paul Ross and swimmer Darragh Greene, who will compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games. Darragh spoke about the commitment and dedication required to become an elite athlete, qualities that are also needed to become a successful business person. He encouraged the young people to follow their dreams and not to be deterred by failure as failure is part of the learning process.

Longford has a successful track record in the student enterprise competition. Recent national awards won by local secondary schools have included “Best Commercial Potential award 2018” for ‘Reel Easy’ from Moyne Community School and 2nd place in the Senior Category in 2017 for ‘J & S Kitchen Aid’ from Mercy Secondary School in Ballymahon.

Michael Nevin, Head of Enterprise of Local Enterprise Office Longford congratulated the students, saying “We have a very successful student enterprise programme here in County Longford, with over 150 students from 7 local schools taking part this year. Our national finalists are excellent ambassadors for the programme and we wish them the very best of luck on Friday, May 14. We’ll all be logged on to support them.”

He added, “In what has been a particularly challenging year for students the programme has offered them an outlet outside of the usual school demands. What our students are learning from the programme is that with the right supports and encouragement, they can take an idea from the classroom and develop it into a real-life business. The skills they learn along the way, such as business planning, market research, selling and team-work, will help them become more entrepreneurial throughout their future careers.”

Further information around the Student Enterprise Programme is available from www.studententerprise.ie and by searching #studententerprise on social media.