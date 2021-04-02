A lovely reunion: Safe in Freda’s arms

Longford woman Freda Farrell used her CPR skills to help save a one month old baby’s life during an emergency at her business, Westhouse café and B&B, on Monday, February 1.

And following seven weeks in hospital and a successful heart procedure, Freda, was delighted to meet with baby Tianna Sweeney.

“Incredible to think Tianna is now two and a half months old and was under 6lbs when I resuscitated her. She is a true survivor,” Freda said.

Read the full story here: Swift action of Longford business woman saves baby girl's life