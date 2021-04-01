Covid-19 latest: More new cases in Longford but incidence rate is heading in right direction

According to the county by county breakdown of daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening, Longford's 14 day incidence rate is the 8th highest in the country.

Considering, Longford spent much time occupying positions one and two at the summit of the table, the steady decline is a positive development and here's hoping the progress can continue over the Easter weekend.

Also read: Health chiefs launch Easter appeal to public over 'dangerous' Covid-19 spread

NPHET says that in the 24 hours up to midnight Wednesday, March 31, there has been FIVE new cases in Covid-19 in Longford.

The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 203.1.

The incidence rate in Offaly remains the worst in the country and it is 509.2, with the national 14-day incidence rate standing at 164.9 per 100,000.

Also read: Former Longford GAA official and Senator disappointed with Dubs players: 'This is a hammer blow to so many who have sacrificed so much'

Offaly is followed by Donegal, Dublin, Westmeath, Meath, Kildare and Laois at the summit of the 'incidence rate league' with Longford next in line.

NPHET says there have been 83 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from March 18 to March 31.

Longford's five day moving average of cases is 4.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,845 (as at Tuesday, March 30).

#ThrowbackThursday | Do you recognise anyone from this gallery of Granard graduation photos from the Longford Leader archives?

MORE BELOW TABLE

NATIONAL

Nationally the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today 11 occurred in March and seven occurred in February. The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 59 - 95 years.

There has been a total of 4,705 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday, March 31, the HPSC has been notified of 761 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 236,600* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

383 are men / 373 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old



NPHET highlighted: 372 in Dublin, 55 in Meath, 43 in Cork, 40 in Kildare, 38 in Offaly and the remaining 213 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

The 7-day incidence rate is now 81.6 per 100,000 while the 5-day moving average is 536 a day in Ireland.

As of 8am today, NPHET said 274 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 63 are in ICU. It added that 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 29th 2021, 819,676 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

590,688 people have received their first dose

228,988 people have received their second dose



The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.