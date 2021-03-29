Increase needed in Longford threshold band

Longford County Council will write a letter to Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage to increase the Longford Threshold Band from Band 3 to Band 2.

The issue was raised in a motion tabled at a recent meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District by Cllr Mark Casey.



“This will move the threshold for a single working parent from €25,625 to €30,750 as there is no possibility for a single parent earning €30k of getting a mortgage for their own home,” he said.