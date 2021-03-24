Longford gardaí arrest man in relation to dangerous driving incident
Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30's in relation to an incident of dangerous driving and several road traffic collisions which occurred in Longford on Monday, March 22.
The man was arrested this afternoon, Wednesday, March 24 and was conveyed to Longford Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
