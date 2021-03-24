Longford councillors receive €486,308 in expenses

The members of Longford County Council received €486,308.41 in expenses during 2020. Details of the elected members gross expenses and allowances were published on the Corporate Affairs section of the Longford County Council website last Friday and are available for viewing.

County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Ross (Fine Gael) was the highest earner on €33,298.96, a figure which includes annual representation payment of €17,379.42, expenses allowance of €999.96, Cathaoirleach’s allowance of €10,000 and expenses of €4,919.48 for attending meetings.

He is followed by Fianna Fáil’s Seamus Butler on €32,100.46, a figure which includes annual representation payment of €17,379.42, expenses allowance of €999.96, SPC Chair allowance of €3,000, Municipal Chair allowance of €3,007.69, expenses of €4,303.06 for attending meetings, and expenses for training and conferences €2,928.54.

Deputy Joe Flaherty and Senator Micheál Carrigy feature on the list as they served on the local authority prior to their successful election to Dáil and Seanad, respectively. As do the representatives co-opted to replace them, Cllrs Uruemu Adejinmi and Colin Dalton, respectively.

Last year, the Moorhead Report was published and many felt it did not reflect the work elected men and women do within local government.

Senator Sharon Keogan, speaking in the Seanad, remarked “That report states that councillors do 18 hours work a week, which is ludicrous. I have often done 18-hour days in that role.

“If we want good people in politics at local level, we must pay them a living wage. They do not demand more than that. “It is not right that councillors' pay is not linked to a pension, especially when they are the only State body that is not. There is no paternity leave, maternity leave or sick leave for any councillor. We must do better for our local representatives.

“We must put proper supports in place to help them build better communities around them. If we get that right, let us imagine how great life would be for our citizens in our villages, towns and cities.

“Now more than ever, these elected leaders will be needed to re-energise and revitalise communities and promote sustainability of businesses in their areas.”

Longford Council members payments 2020