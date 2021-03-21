Covid-19 latest: Longford key indicators heading in the wrong direction again

The number of daily cases of Covid-19 in Longford has doubled.

Longford has recorded FOURTEEN new cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours up to midnight on Saturday, March 20, according to daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening.

The previous day NPHET reported seven new cases for Longford.

The county by county breakdown of the incidence rate of Covid-19 shows that Longford continues to have the second highest 14-day incidence rate in the country behind Offaly.

Unfortunately, Longford's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population has gone up again and it is 296, increasing from 276.5 the previous day.

The incidence rate in Offaly is 410.5, with the national 14-day incidence rate standing at 155.3 per 100,000.

NPHET says there have been 121 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from March 7 to March 20.

Longford's five day moving average of cases is 9, up from 7 yesterday.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,792 (as at March 19, figures announced today yet to be added).

NATIONAL

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19. These 2 deaths occurred in March. There has been a total of 4,587 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 20 March, the HPSC has been notified of 769 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 230,599* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

(*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 230,599 reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today:

381 are men and 378 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 32 years old



284 of the cases were in Dublin, 67 in Donegal, 47 in Offaly, 45 in Meath, 44 in Kildare, and the remaining 282 cases are spread across 20 other counties.



As of 8am today, 360 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 82 are in ICU. There have been 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of last Thursday (18 March), there have been 654,251 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland:

478,725 people have received their first dose

175,526 people have received their second dose



The COVID-19 data hub provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.