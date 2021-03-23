Glowing tributes paid to retiring Anne Lee at final Longford County Council meeting

Last week’s meeting of Longford County Council was the last one for well-loved meetings administrator Anne Lee who will be retiring at the end of this month.

Following a very busy and lengthy agenda last week, Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Paul Ross invited group leaders to say a few words on behalf of their respective parties.

Cllr Colm Murray, on behalf of the Fine Gael party, said that he knew Anne would be greatly missed by all.

“I’m struggling to find the words to adequately describe how good a colleague and how good a friend I would consider Anne to be,” he said.

“She’s been longer dealing with council meetings than any of the current members of the council. I’m eight years here now and I couldn’t have settled in so well without her.

“She’s a proud Offaly woman but we’re well entitled to lay claim to her now, considering the 40 years she’s been in Longford.

“You’ll be a very hard act to follow, Anne, but I’m sure you’ve been a good and successful mentor to Anne-Marie McKeon.”

Cllr Seamus Butler, on behalf of the Fianna Fáil party said that the council is very proud of Anne Lee and of what she has done for Longford.

“It’s not often I’m at a loss for words,” he began. “I have known Anne personally for most of the 40 years she’s been around.

“There are not many organisations that have that depth of experience and connection to the past but Anne has that experience and continuity.

“She has always been extremely professional and so kind to everybody. If ever anybody went above the call of duty it was Anne. Her loss will be felt. The council will miss you, Anne. Hopefully I’ll be seeing you and your husband around. Anne and John Lee have been great contributors to this town.

“You should be proud of what you have done. We’re very proud of you.”

Independent Cllr Gerry Warnock said that Anne was a very valuable member of the council team during her 20 years as meetings administrator and 35 years overall as a council worker.

“For someone that’s normally quite gobby, I too am lost for words,” he said.

“This was a role that Anne has carried out with absolute dignity and honour and the height of professionalism for 20 years.

“Anyone who has had the privilege of holding the chain of office has worked very closely with her. When I held the chain of office - and I hope that John Lee won’t mind me saying this - Anne was like a second wife the way she kept us on our toes,” he laughed.

“Anything you needed to be able to carry out your duties as chair, you never had to worry. Anne had already thought of it. Anne, I know I’ll meet you 101 times a month on that canal walk. Anne is such a vibrant and active and fun person. She’s got a real get up and go. Anne, you’re an utter lady and you’re going to be missed.”

Cllr Ross said that he was sorry he couldn’t bring Ms Lee out for “a good session” but that he was glad he’d gotten the opportunity to work with her.

“You were the first to say to me at the election count in Edgeworthstown that I’d be chair of Longford County Council and I was only too delighted to be chair while you were still here,” he said.

“Your job has been totally transformed over the last 20 years but there was never as much change as there’s been in the last 12 months.”

Cllr Ross also shared an anecdote about his father and Ms Lee’s father, which he said gave the two families “a very unique bond”.

“In 1966, John Kirwan and my own father Michael Ross ended up incarcerated together in Mountjoy prison,” he revealed.

“It was a time when the National Farmers’ Association didn’t have the right to negotiate on the farmers’ behalf, so they protested. The roads and the bridges were all blocked, which brought the country to a standstill and the farmers were arrested.”

Those arrested had the choice to pay a fine of half a crown or go to jail. It was a huge scandal at the time, Cllr Ross later told the Longford Leader, for ordinary, decent folk to be thrown in jail for protesting for their rights.

“They were all national heroes and local heroes. My father and her father met up in Mountjoy. When I first met Anne Lee, she would’ve known that I was Ross from Legan. Her father said when you go to Longford see if there’s a Ross in Legan,” said Cllr Ross.

“Your father and my father would have been very proud to see us get a year where we could work together. You left your mark on Longford County Council and its members,” he told Ms Lee at the meeting.